AT&T network outage affecting customers in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - AT&T network issues are affecting customers trying to reach some police and fire administrative phone numbers, Santa Rosa County officials reported.

The 911 service is not affected and is working normally, officials said.

AT&T customers in Santa Rosa County trying to reach the Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office, Milton Police Department, Gulf Breeze Police Department and Santa Rosa County Fire/EMS dispatch using an AT&T landline or cell phone will not be able to reach these agencies on the administrative phone numbers.

T-Mobile and Verizon customers in Santa Rosa County will be able to reach these agencies as normal. AT&T customers who have an emergency should dial 911 and will be connected to the appropriate agency

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.