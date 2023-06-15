‘The AWAKENING Conference 2023′

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:

This in-person event will feature renowned speakers and performers who will ignite your spirit and awaken the purpose in you. You’ll leave feeling energized, inspired, and ready to take on your God given destiny. Seating is limited, so register now and be a part of THE AWAKENING 2023.

Conference Program:

Friday 7pm

Conference speaker Joshua Parker – Akron Ohio (Pastor and business mogul)

(Family Fun A FTER PARTY @ Easter Shore Lanes

10pm – Until A night of bowling, games, laser tag, and more.

Saturday 7pm

Conference speaker Chad Johnson – New Mexico (international speaker and reality tv star from the OWN network) Families will visit the sights of Mobile.

Sunday 11am

Conference speaker Nikeland Nichols – Mobile’s own (nonprofit founder of PUSH INC., philanthropist, national recording artis)

4pm – 7pm Climaxing BEACH PARTY!

Food, Live Music, and Fellowship & Fun!

Orange Beach

Conference location: Destiny Vision Christian Center

500 Dykes Rd.

Eightmile, AL 36613

Contact number 251.620.9803

Free registration

www.destinyvision.org/awakening

