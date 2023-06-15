Advertise With Us
Bryan Taylor, governor’s ex-chief legal adviser, to run for Alabama Supreme Court chief justice

By By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Republican Bryan Taylor, a former state senator and former chief legal adviser to Gov. Kay Ivey, announced Wednesday that he is running for chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.

The election for chief justice will be held next year. Chief Justice Tom Parker cannot run again because Alabama law prohibits judges from being elected or appointed after age 70.

“I am uniquely qualified to lead our state’s court system,” Taylor said in a statement. “My experience as an attorney, Army Judge Advocate and military prosecutor, along with my service in the executive and legislative branches of state government has given me a unique perspective that will benefit Alabama’s courts and the Alabamians they serve."

The Alabama chief justice serves on the state's highest court, and also serves as the administrative head of the state court system.

Taylor was elected to the the Alabama Senate in 2010 and is best known for authoring the revamp of the state’s ethics law that was later used to prosecute former House Speaker Mike Hubbard. Taylor did not seek a second term in 2014.

Before joining the Senate, Taylor was a legal adviser and policy director for Gov. Bob Riley. He later served as Ivey's chief legal adviser.

Taylor is an Iraq War veteran and served as a military prosecutor and lawyer with the Army Judge Advocate General Corps. He continues to serve in the Alabama National Guard. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his service in Iraq.

Taylor recently served as deputy legal counsel for legislative affairs for the Alabama Republican Party. He is stepping down from the position as he runs for office.

