Daphne robbery suspect fires shot into ceiling of convenience store, frightening customers and clerk

By Hal Scheurich
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - There were a frightening few moments for a store clerk and two customers in Daphne Wednesday night, June 14, 2023. An armed man entered Clark’s Exxon on Highway 98, wearing a mask and waving a pistol. He demanded money from the clerk and even fired off a shot into the ceiling.

Surveillance video showed how it a played out.

“Give me everything,” the suspect yelled as he approached the counter, shooting the gun once into the ceiling!

“One more time,” he continued. “Open the register. Y’all just stay right there. Hurry up!”

You could see the frightened reaction of the customers and clerk when the shot is fired.

Robbery suspect grips pistol in one hand and money bag in the other as he demands the store...
Robbery suspect grips pistol in one hand and money bag in the other as he demands the store clerk open the register.(Daphne Police Department)

After the suspect fired the shot, he continued to demand the clerk empty the register, twice counting down from five to one, holding a money bag in one hand and the pistol in the other. The clerk tried to open the register but appeared too shaken to do so.

“I would assume she was shaken up. I would have been,” said Heather DeAngelo with Daphne Police. Someone comes in hollering at you and showing a handgun. You have no idea how things will end up from there.”

At one point the suspect is seen trying to get the register open on his own. With no success, after less thana minute, he leaves the store, running north through the parking lot. Police hope someone may recognize him or his clothing.

“He’s a thin, black male. He came in. He had a long, white long sleeve T-shirt on with black pants and tennis shoes. Had an orange, reflective vest on and also, he was wearing a ski mask,” DeAngelo said.

That suspect was last seen running from the Exxon, heading towards Gator Alley on North Main St. If you have any information that can help identify the suspect, give Daphne Police a call.

