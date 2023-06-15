Expect more storms

(WALA) - Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected this evening and again on Friday. We continue to see storms capable of producing winds at 70 mph and large hail.

Evening storms should end around 10 p.m., and we could see a lull overnight. Storms are expected to ramp back up on Friday morning. The severe risk remains a level 2 slight risk.

The heat builds along with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms this weekend. Heat index values near 105 are possible by Saturday.

In the tropical Atlantic, a new tropical wave is coming off of Africa. The odds of formation are 20% over the central Atlantic. It’s a long way away from our area and we have plenty of time to track this feature.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.