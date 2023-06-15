Gov. Ivey signs distracted driving bill into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Governor Kay Ivey signed into law a bill that prohibits holding a phone while driving, including while on a phone call.

It’s been an emotional ride for Senator Jabo Waggoner, R-Jefferson County. His goal during the legislative session was to prevent accidents on the road because he knows the impact.

“He was 18. Graduated from Vestavia High School and was going to Jacksonville on a football scholarship. I bought him a Jeep for graduation. And that’s what he had his accident in,” said Waggoner.

Waggoner’s son died in a car accident in 1979.

“No seatbelt. And I know he didn’t have a phone because there were no phones,” he said.

But now there are multiple distractions and devices on the road.

“You cannot be concentrating on driving if you’re talking on the telephone,” said Rep. Randy Wood, R- Calhoun County.

Before you hit the road there’s an extra step added to your pre-driving checklist. Buckle up, check your mirrors, and now, make sure you put your phone down.

“They can lay it down in the seat beside them with the speaker on. It doesn’t work as good, I understand that, but it can get you by,” said Wood.

This is a secondary violation, meaning police can’t stop someone for being on the phone. They can only stop someone for a traffic violation and then charge a driver for using a phone. The first violation is a $50 fine. Multiple violations increase the fine and can impact your driving record.

“Hopefully people quit talking using their hands. Because I’ve seen them hold their hands and put their phone on their shoulder and hold their neck over and talk while driving down the road. And it’s just not a good thing,” said Wood.

Waggoner plans to strengthen his bill next year to make it so drivers can be pulled over for using their devices while driving. But in the meantime, he’s proud of what he’s accomplished for his son.

“He’d say good job, Dad,” said Waggoner. “Maybe it’ll help save some lives, and cut out some of this distracted driving.”

Because Ivey signed the bill, the law is in effect immediately. Using a Bluetooth device while driving is still LEGAL.

