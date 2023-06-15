Grove Hill students learn about journalism during Summer Adventure Program

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WALA) - FOX 10 News Reporter Ariel Mallory had the opportunity to speak with students in Grove Hill Thursday morning.

The 21st Century Grove Hill after-school adventure program hosted its Juneteenth celebration at Grove Hill Elementary School.

The summer program teaches the students STEM activities, gardening, nutritional cooking lessons, art lessons, and much more.

This year it included journalism as well.

Ariel shared her experiences working in the news business, what it means to be a reporter, and how they too can aspire to be news anchors or reporters.

A couple of the students even gave it a shot, participating in a mock live shot.

Program organizers say “This program fulfills a childcare need that affects many Clarke County parents. We are thankful for the opportunity to work with our students and parents each day.”

Juneteenth is Monday, June 19. It is the first nationally recognized federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

On June 19, 1865, two and half months after the Civil War ended, the last of the enslaved people in our country learned of their freedom.

The granting of their newfound freedom was a tremendous turning point for the anti-slavery movement and lead to the Civil Rights movement of the 20th Century.

