Advertise With Us
Hire One

Grove Hill students learn about journalism during Summer Adventure Program

Grove Hill Elementary Ariel School Visit
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WALA) - FOX 10 News Reporter Ariel Mallory had the opportunity to speak with students in Grove Hill Thursday morning.

The 21st Century Grove Hill after-school adventure program hosted its Juneteenth celebration at Grove Hill Elementary School.

The summer program teaches the students STEM activities, gardening, nutritional cooking lessons, art lessons, and much more.

This year it included journalism as well.

Ariel shared her experiences working in the news business, what it means to be a reporter, and how they too can aspire to be news anchors or reporters.

A couple of the students even gave it a shot, participating in a mock live shot.

Program organizers say “This program fulfills a childcare need that affects many Clarke County parents. We are thankful for the opportunity to work with our students and parents each day.”

Juneteenth is Monday, June 19. It is the first nationally recognized federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

On June 19, 1865, two and half months after the Civil War ended, the last of the enslaved people in our country learned of their freedom.

The granting of their newfound freedom was a tremendous turning point for the anti-slavery movement and lead to the Civil Rights movement of the 20th Century.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting
Trenton Edward Lisak ... accused of jamming emergency transmissions.
Mobile man charged with using ‘sophisticated’ jamming device to block police communications
Chief Paul Prine says MPD was able to arrest several people who were stealing catalytic...
Mobile police arrest business owner accused of taking in stolen catalytic converters
Drone footage shot by Taylor Graham shows small school of hammerhead sharks on the prow at...
Drone video of sharks mingling with people in Orange Beach provides unique perspective

Latest News

Grove Hill Elementary Ariel School Visit
Grove Hill Elementary Ariel School Visit
Nakhla hearing concludes
Nakhla hearing concludes
Robbery suspect grips pistol in one hand and money bag in the other as he demands the store...
Daphne robbery suspect fires shot into ceiling of convenience store, frightening customers and clerk
Mobile Golf Course set to open in 2024 after 17 year closure
Mobile Golf Course set to open in 2024 after 17 year closure