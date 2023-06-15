Host Family Heroes; local families welcome DYW participants

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fifty young women from across the country are in town for the Distinguished Young Women National finals.

Not only is it a scholarship program, but it’s a chance for the ladies to explore the Port City.

During their two-week experience, they stay with host families who welcome them in their home.

Betsy Reeves has been hosting participants from across the country for 18 years.

“They do feel like family, and I get very attached. I do cry when they leave. It takes a lot to clean the house and get everything ready, but it’s fun and it’s not stressful,” said Reeves.

FOX10 News Reporter Ashlyn Mitchell reminisced over photos of stay with the Reeves family as Missouri’s DYW in 2018.

Pictured: DYW participants enjoying time in the Port City (Betsy Reeves)

“They’re sweet girls,” said Reeves. “I still talk to some of the first ones we’ve had. I still communicate with them.”

It’s a jam-packed schedule for the young women. Their host families become everything from chauffeurs to a shoulder to cry on.

“We love that these girls have the opportunity not only to come down and just be put up in a hotel but to really be getting the full Mobile experience and coming home to a familiar face everyday,” said Tara Lawson, Marketing and Communications Director for Distinguished Young Women. “Those host families are picking them up from events, they’re coming to family events with them, they’re really serving as a true second family during their time here.”

”We’re their ‘mom’ for two weeks,” added Reeves. “We have some good talks. It’s fun to learn about their state, where they’re from.”

On Thursday, the young women kicked off their Port City adventure starting at Bellingrath Gardens.

For many, it’s their first time stepping foot in Alabama, and they say host families make it less daunting.

”It’s so reassuring,” said Kianna Harlow, DYW of New Hampshire. “I’m just glad I have a family where if I have any issues or need to talk to someone, I definitely know that my host family will be able to talk to me about anything, and I think that anytime I want to visit Alabama in the future, they will definitely have their door wide open.”

“They’ve been so helpful already and we haven’t even gotten to the meat of the week but I’m really excited to get to know them more,” added Anna Cangelosi, DYW of Georgia.

“More people should get involved and do it because it’s well worth it,” concluded Reeves.

