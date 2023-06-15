iHeart Media Weekend Rundown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - iHeart Media’s Shelby Mitchell gives us a break down of this weekend’s events.

FAMILY CELEBRATION DAY- Sat 11am-3pm, Langan Municipal Park, Mobile

Family Celebration Day will offer fun sports challenges and contests such as a 3-Point Contest, a Sack Race, and a Punt, Pass & Kick Challenge. There will be live music, food trucks and a “Real Men Cook” Grilling Competition. Family Celebration Day is sponsored by Wings of Life, The Fatherhood Initiative, Revive Church, and Powerhouse Church Mobile. It is an Operation Echo Stop event supported by the City of Mobile. CLICK HERE

FATHER’S DAY AT THE GULF BREEZE ZOO- Sun 9am-5pm, Gulf Breeze Zoo

Join us this Father’s Day to celebrate all of the awesome fathers and grandfathers out there! On Sunday, June 18, dads will receive one (1) complimentary beer to enjoy while strolling through the park. Must be 21 years of age. Enjoy live music from 11 AM to 3 PM. CLICK HERE

AFRICATOWN BRIDGE CHALLENGE 5K RUN/WALK- Sat 7:30am, 645 Shelby St, Mobile

View Historic Africatown, the Mobile River, Port of Mobile, Mobile-Tensaw River Delta, and the City of Mobile from 350 feet high as you run or walk your way across the 7,291-foot-long bridge on the certified 5k course. There will be a 1-mile course that takes participants from Shelby Street to the foot of the bridge and back. Proceeds from this event will benefit the work of Africatown Community Development Corporation. CLICK HERE

GALLERY NIGHT: CELEBRATE JUNETEENTH- Fri 5pm-9pm, downtown Pensacola

Taking ART to the streets each month with artists, music, food, and businesses —the Culture of Pensacola! Gallery Night’s Featured Artist for our Juneteenth event is Kenneth Jordan II, an African-American artist and art educator in Pensacola. This month, Gallery Night’s Garden Street Main Stage welcomes musical talent Gangstagrass, an Emmy-nominated American Bluegrass Hip Hop group and The Mad Violinist, a six-time Grammy-nominated artist! CLICK HERE

JUNETEENTH: FROM FREEDOM TO LIBERATION- Mon 6pm-8pm, Hope Community Center, 850 Edwards Street, Mobile

Celebrate moving from Freedom to Liberation this Juneteenth at Hope Community Center where the performance group MOYA brings Africa to you through creative song, dance, drums, storytelling, and audience interaction. There will also be a DJ, a living wax museum, and more! CLICK HERE

NATIONAL NAVAL AVIATION MUSEUM “VISITOR APPRECIATION DAY”- Sat 10am-3pm, Naval Air Station Pensacola

The National Naval Aviation Museum is excited to host two upcoming Visitor Appreciation Days this summer as a way to recognize the Pensacola community for their loyal support. The first is this Saturday, with giveaways throughout the day. Museum admission is FREE. CLICK HERE

