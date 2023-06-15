‘I’ve gained a family here:’ Road to Work program gives those in need a second chance.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Road to Work pays people $9 an hour to pick up trash. Since signing a contract with the City of Mobile Matt Armbruster says they’ve had almost 50 people come through the program.

“It gets them back on their feet. They can also then qualify for certain programs that require you to have some sort of income,” said Matt Armbruster Executive Director of Ransom Ministries.

Armbruster says if all goes well people will spend two months in Road to Work before spending the next three months at Ransom Recycling where a case worker will help them with some of their other needs.

“A lot of the trainees come in and they don’t have a social security card, picture ID, birth certificate or other things like that so we help them get that,” said case manager Virgil Joiner.

The trainees come from all walks of life and say this truly a fresh start for them.

“I’ve gained a family here. I was addicted to methamphetamine when I was on the street from the age of 15 years old till last year when I went to prison,” said Michael Thrasher. “I’m a fully recovered addict and I have Ransom to thank for that.”

Trainees also get forklift and Osha training during the program which has helped people like Otis get a job with the city of mobile before moving on to Austal and Patrick Johnson who plans to work for the city next.

“Eight months ago, I was lost in the world,” said Patick Johnson. Now I’m bettering myself, I’m not on drugs anymore and I’m looking forward to the future.”

Armbruster says they are working on getting another contract with the city and he hopes to see the program expand to where they can have two full crews for Road to Work.

