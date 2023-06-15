Job fair happening at Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Happening today is a job fair at the Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza in downtown Mobile.

There are several jobs available including banquet captain, event manager, front desk supervisor, line cook and others.

It starts at 11 a.m. and will go until 6 p.m. inside the Schooner meeting room. There will be on-the-spot interviews, and job offers will be made the same day.

Free parking will also be available at the 8 South Water Street parking deck.

Apply online to be interviewed on the spot: renaissancemobilejobs.com

