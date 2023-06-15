Advertise With Us
Making Rounds: John McDill and Landon Church from Infirmary Health discuss men’s health

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - June is Men’s Health Month -- a time for men to take charge of their health.

John McDill and Landon Church from Infirmary Health spoke to FOX10′s Lenise Ligon about what men should be doing to take care of themselves.

They also discussed some Infirmary Health fitness specials.

Infirmary Fitness June Specials

June 1-June 30

$50 enrollment fee waived for everyone

$100 off annual membership

10 personal training sessions for $250 (doesn’t apply to group personal training sessions)

