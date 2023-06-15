Advertise With Us
Hire One

Man wounded in shooting on McDonough Street

Gun with Police Lights
Gun with Police Lights(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting on McDonough Street early Thursday morning, according to Mobile police.

Officers responding to the 600 block of McDonough Street around 2 a.m. Thursday. Two male subjects reportedly approached the victim, shot him, and then fled before officers got there, according to authorities.

Three unoccupied vehicles were also hit by gunfire, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting
Trenton Edward Lisak ... accused of jamming emergency transmissions.
Mobile man charged with using ‘sophisticated’ jamming device to block police communications
Chief Paul Prine says MPD was able to arrest several people who were stealing catalytic...
Mobile police arrest business owner accused of taking in stolen catalytic converters
Drone footage shot by Taylor Graham shows small school of hammerhead sharks on the prow at...
Drone video of sharks mingling with people in Orange Beach provides unique perspective

Latest News

Red flags fly at local beaches as rough conditions continue
Red flags fly at local beaches as rough conditions continue
MPD: Gunman fires shot into ceiling in restaurant robbery
Job fair happening at Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza
Job fair happening at Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza
Job fair happening at Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza
Job fair happening at Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza