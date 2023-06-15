Man wounded in shooting on McDonough Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting on McDonough Street early Thursday morning, according to Mobile police.

Officers responding to the 600 block of McDonough Street around 2 a.m. Thursday. Two male subjects reportedly approached the victim, shot him, and then fled before officers got there, according to authorities.

Three unoccupied vehicles were also hit by gunfire, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

