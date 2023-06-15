Advertise With Us
Hire One

The Marching Cougars hosting Time to Join the Band event

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Marching Cougars is a community band program that is made of kids of all walks of life. The band ages are from 9-18, which they receive proper technique on how to play the instruments. 1050 Baltimore St. 36605 Mobile, AL

Time to Join the Band

June 20th

6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Ages 9-18

No prior band experience necessary. They will teach them how to play the instrument and provide the instrument if needed. All money donations can be given to Regions Bank (Marching Cougars) and any instrument donation can be taken to Andy’s music store for Marching Cougars.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting
Trenton Edward Lisak ... accused of jamming emergency transmissions.
Mobile man charged with using ‘sophisticated’ jamming device to block police communications
Chief Paul Prine says MPD was able to arrest several people who were stealing catalytic...
Mobile police arrest business owner accused of taking in stolen catalytic converters
Drone footage shot by Taylor Graham shows small school of hammerhead sharks on the prow at...
Drone video of sharks mingling with people in Orange Beach provides unique perspective

Latest News

Sweet Nothings: Helping kids eat their veggies and snack healthy
Sweet Nothings: Helping kids eat their veggies and snack healthy
The AWAKENING Conference 2023
‘The AWAKENING Conference 2023′
Sweet Nothings: Helping kids eat their veggies and snack healthy
Sweet Nothings: Helping kids eat their veggies and snack healthy
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown 6 15 23
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown 6 15 23