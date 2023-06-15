The Marching Cougars hosting Time to Join the Band event

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Marching Cougars is a community band program that is made of kids of all walks of life. The band ages are from 9-18, which they receive proper technique on how to play the instruments. 1050 Baltimore St. 36605 Mobile, AL

Time to Join the Band

June 20th

6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Ages 9-18

No prior band experience necessary. They will teach them how to play the instrument and provide the instrument if needed. All money donations can be given to Regions Bank (Marching Cougars) and any instrument donation can be taken to Andy’s music store for Marching Cougars.

