MCSO chase ends in crash on Bay Bridge Road; 1 arrested

The Mobile County Sheriff's Office arrested Jacorey L. Thrash following a pursuit in Prichard.
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office arrested Jacorey L. Thrash following a pursuit in Prichard.(Mobile County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested one person following a chase that ended in a wreck Thursday on Bay Bridge Road. Deputies are searching for another suspect in connection with the incident.

The latest incident happened while MCSO deputies continued their search for a vehicle involved in a shooting on Tuesday in Prichard. During their search for the vehicle involved in the earlier shooting, the MCSO Special Operations deputies on Thursday got into a pursuit that ended with vehicle wrecking on Bay Bridge Road, authorities said.

Two people inside the vehicle ran away but one was apprehended by a K-9 unit, according to the sheriff’s office.

Caption

Twenty-one year-old Jacorey L. Thrash was arrested. Authorities said deputies found drugs and a gun inside the vehicle. The gun was reportedly stolen from the Mobile Police Department jurisdiction.

No pedestrians were injured but a vehicle was struck during the pursuit.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please call 251-574-8633. You may also go to our website, www.mobileso.com/crimetips/ and report anonymously.

