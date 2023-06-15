MCSO makes multiple arrests

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit made multiple arrests on Wednesday while following up on vehicle pursuit that happened Tuesday in Prichard.

Authorities were looking for a blue Kia Forte involved in Tuesday chase in which shots were fired out of the vehicle’s window.

While pursuing leads in Prichard MCSO Special Operations Unit on Wednesday, authorities arrested Keith Dixon arrested at Martin Luther King and Meaher Avenue in Prichard after MCSO said deputies found 2 ounces of marijuana, 20 ecstasy pills, cocaine and two firearms. One of the firearms was reported stolen out of Mobile Police Department jurisdiction, MCSO said.

Dixon is charged with possession of controlled substance, use/possession drug paraphernalia, second-degree receiving stolen property, and first-degree possession of marijuana. According to authorities, Dixon also had outstanding warrants for third-degree domestic violence assault and second-degree theft of property.

Later in the afternoon, MCSO got in a pursuit with a vehicle in Prichard that ended in Mobile city limits with the arrest of three people.

According to authorities, the vehicle crashed into side of a home located in the 5600 block of Renn Street. Four occupants of the vehicle ran on foot but MCSO deputies captured and arrested three of them, officials said. They are still looking for the fourth person who got away.

Laterrius Dominque Baily, Tycarisie Shukur Vail and Keymonta Trayon Baily were charged with reckless endangerment, attempt to elude and criminal mischief. In addition, Keymonta Baily had two outstanding warrants and was charged with those as well, authorities said.

Anyone has any information about the fourth occupant of the vehicle is asked to contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633 or go to www.mobileso.com/crimetips/ and report anonymously.

