Advertise With Us
Hire One

MPD: Gunman fires shot into ceiling in restaurant robbery

(Storyblocks)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is searching for a man who fired a shot while robbing a Waffle House restaurant.

Officers responded to Waffle House, 3428 Springhill Ave., around 11:11 p.m. Wednesday. According to MPD, the armed suspect had entered the restaurant, fired a shot into the ceiling and demanded money. The victim gave him the cash and the gunman fled with the money, according to police.

No injuries were reported, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting
Trenton Edward Lisak ... accused of jamming emergency transmissions.
Mobile man charged with using ‘sophisticated’ jamming device to block police communications
Chief Paul Prine says MPD was able to arrest several people who were stealing catalytic...
Mobile police arrest business owner accused of taking in stolen catalytic converters
Drone footage shot by Taylor Graham shows small school of hammerhead sharks on the prow at...
Drone video of sharks mingling with people in Orange Beach provides unique perspective

Latest News

Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza holds job fair
Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza holds job fair
Red flags fly at local beaches as rough conditions continue
Red flags fly at local beaches as rough conditions continue
Gun with Police Lights
Man wounded in shooting on McDonough Street
Job fair happening at Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza
Job fair happening at Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza