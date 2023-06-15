MPD: Gunman fires shot into ceiling in restaurant robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is searching for a man who fired a shot while robbing a Waffle House restaurant.

Officers responded to Waffle House, 3428 Springhill Ave., around 11:11 p.m. Wednesday. According to MPD, the armed suspect had entered the restaurant, fired a shot into the ceiling and demanded money. The victim gave him the cash and the gunman fled with the money, according to police.

No injuries were reported, authorities said.

