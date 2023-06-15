Advertise With Us
Recipe: Bloody Mary Chicken Thighs

By Allison Bradley
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 pounds Sanderson Farms boneless, skinless chicken thighs
  • 1 cup of your favorite Bloody Mary mix
  • ½ cup vodka (optional)
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • ½ teaspoon granulated garlic
  • 4 teaspoons hot sauce
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • ½ tablespoon fresh minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon celery seed
  • 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 jar pickled green beans for garnish
  • 1 jar pickled okra for garnish
  • 6-8 cups cooked rice

STEPS:

1. Thoroughly mix all the ingredients except for the chicken, olive oil, green beans, okra and rice in a medium mixing bowl.

2. Add the chicken thighs to the bowl. Marinate in the refrigerator for 8 hours, covered, turning chicken thighs occasionally to ensure proper distribution of marinade.

3. Take chicken thighs out of the refrigerator and remove them from the marinade. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

4. Carefully place the chicken thighs in the hot oil. Pan-sear them for around 5 minutes on each side, or until there is no pink in the middle and thighs are cooked through.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

