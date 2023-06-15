Recipe: Bloody Mary Chicken Thighs
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 pounds Sanderson Farms boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- 1 cup of your favorite Bloody Mary mix
- ½ cup vodka (optional)
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- ½ teaspoon granulated garlic
- 4 teaspoons hot sauce
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- ½ tablespoon fresh minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon celery seed
- 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 jar pickled green beans for garnish
- 1 jar pickled okra for garnish
- 6-8 cups cooked rice
STEPS:
1. Thoroughly mix all the ingredients except for the chicken, olive oil, green beans, okra and rice in a medium mixing bowl.
2. Add the chicken thighs to the bowl. Marinate in the refrigerator for 8 hours, covered, turning chicken thighs occasionally to ensure proper distribution of marinade.
3. Take chicken thighs out of the refrigerator and remove them from the marinade. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
4. Carefully place the chicken thighs in the hot oil. Pan-sear them for around 5 minutes on each side, or until there is no pink in the middle and thighs are cooked through.
