Recipe: Bloody Mary Chicken Thighs

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds Sanderson Farms boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 cup of your favorite Bloody Mary mix

½ cup vodka (optional)

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon granulated garlic

4 teaspoons hot sauce

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

½ tablespoon fresh minced garlic

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon celery seed

1 tablespoon prepared horseradish

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 jar pickled green beans for garnish

1 jar pickled okra for garnish

6-8 cups cooked rice

STEPS:

1. Thoroughly mix all the ingredients except for the chicken, olive oil, green beans, okra and rice in a medium mixing bowl.

2. Add the chicken thighs to the bowl. Marinate in the refrigerator for 8 hours, covered, turning chicken thighs occasionally to ensure proper distribution of marinade.

3. Take chicken thighs out of the refrigerator and remove them from the marinade. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

4. Carefully place the chicken thighs in the hot oil. Pan-sear them for around 5 minutes on each side, or until there is no pink in the middle and thighs are cooked through.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.