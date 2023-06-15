Advertise With Us
Severe weather threat continues

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(WALA) - We are under a tornado watch today until 3 p.m. Stay weather aware and have a way to get alerts.

Regardless, we will see strong to severe storms this afternoon. The best time is from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. Gusty straight-line winds, heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and hail are all possible.

Midday Weather Outlook for Thursday, June 15, 2023 from FOX10 News
We will continue to stay hot and muggy today, with daytime highs maxing out in the upper-80s and the lower to mid-90s. However, high humidity will have us feeling like the triple digits. Sustained southwest winds will continue around 15-25 mph.

Overnight, we will stay muggy and mild.

Early morning storms are possible to start your Friday. The best timing is around 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., with gusty winds, heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and hail is possible tomorrow morning. Be careful when heading to work.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we will stay hot and muggy with rain chances in the 40-50% range.

Rip current risks are high and will stay that way into the weekend.

Stay weather-aware today.

