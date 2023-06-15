WATCH LIVE: Severe weather threat continues

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We will continue with a slight risk of severe weather on Thursday.

Another day of isolated strong storms today. An early round of storms is expected for our coastal areas with storms impacting the area from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. A second round of storms will push southwards through the area beginning around 1p.m. and reaching the coastal counties by 4 p.m. Stay weather aware throughout the day as these rounds of storms will be capable of gusty winds to 60 mph and small hail. There is a risk for tornadoes as well, but that threat is low.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Juneteenth: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.>

