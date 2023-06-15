Six swimmers rescued off the Gulf

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A total of six people were rescued in two separate incidents in the Gulf Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., a call was made to Panama City Beach officials about three distressed swimmers in the Gulf off of Front Beach Road.

All three were rescued. One was sent to the hospital in serious condition.

Shortly after, officials received another call about three distressed swimmers near Beach Access 71.

All three were rescued and one was transferred to the hospital.

Officials would like to remind the public double red flags are flying.

