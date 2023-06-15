Advertise With Us
Hire One

Style expert Denise Caldwell shares tips on best summer beauty buys

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re getting you summer-ready with tips on haircare, skincare, and much more!

Beauty influencer and style expert Denise Caldwell gives us the scoop on the best beauty picks for the season.

Caldwell has more than a decade of experience styling Hollywood’s elite and working with many beauty brands.

With a new season, she shares her head-to-toe summer recommendations with Studio 10.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting
Trenton Edward Lisak ... accused of jamming emergency transmissions.
Mobile man charged with using ‘sophisticated’ jamming device to block police communications
Chief Paul Prine says MPD was able to arrest several people who were stealing catalytic...
Mobile police arrest business owner accused of taking in stolen catalytic converters
Drone footage shot by Taylor Graham shows small school of hammerhead sharks on the prow at...
Drone video of sharks mingling with people in Orange Beach provides unique perspective

Latest News

Recipe: Bloody Mary Chicken Thighs
Recipe: Bloody Mary Chicken Thighs
Plexaderm for fewer wrinkles
Plexaderm for fewer wrinkles
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown 6 15 23
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
The Marching Cougars hosting Time to Join the Band event
The Marching Cougars hosting Time to Join the Band event