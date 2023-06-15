Advertise With Us
Sweet Nothings: Helping kids eat their veggies and snack healthy

By Joe Emer
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Snack time is the best time for kids to fill up on essential nutrients to get them through the rest of the day. But, studies show that nearly half of kids ages 1-5 are not eating a daily vegetable and nearly one-third are not eating a daily fruit (CDC study).

Beth Porter created a line of clean, nutritious and delicious snacks called Sweet Nothings. She joined us on Studio10 to share her expert tips for bridging the gap between kids and the fruits and veggies they need.

https://sweetnothings.com/

