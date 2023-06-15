Thousands without power after ‘major issues’ in south Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thousands of residents in south Alabama are without power after extensive damage from the ongoing severe weather.
Andy Kimbrough with South Alabama Electric Co-op says their entire service area has been affected. Currently, 6,000 members are without service from 194 different outages.
Pioneer Electric has also experienced extensive damage across its coverage area. As of 9:25 a.m., 8.170 customers are without power from 130 different outages. Residents can follow the outages using Pioneer Electric’s live outage map.
Some members can expect outages to last for several days.
Both Pioneer Electric and South Alabama Electric Co-ops confirmed all available resources are being deployed and sister co-ops are being called in to help, as well as contractors.
Covington Electric Co-op stated that crews worked late into the night, making repairs and restoring as many outages as they could before they had to pause the efforts to adhere to safety regulations. They had more than 5,400 members without power at one point last night and are now under 1,000 members without service. These outages are scattered about in Covington, Crenshaw, and Coffee counties. They currently have contract crews consisting of 20 line workers assisting. They want to assure their members that are still without service that they are working as hard as they can to get their power restored.
Pea River Electric Co-op confirmed that they have 2,000 members without power. The outages are scattered throughout their service area of Barbour, Dale, and Henry counties.
Alabama Power has also reported outages following severe storms. As of 11 a.m., Alabama Power says 16,500 customers are without service in central Alabama.
- Montgomery County – 6,800 customers
- Wilcox County – 2,300 customers
- Dallas County – 2,000 customers
- Lowndes County – 1,900 customers
- Butler County – 1,800 customers
- Tallapoosa County – 650 customers
- Perry County – 500 customers
