1 dead after tree falls into home during tornado in Florida’s Escambia County

Police lights blurred at night (Source: KFVS)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Following Thursday evening’s severe weather event throughout Escambia County, the Department of Public Safety can confirm one fatality occurred at the 500 block of Coker Lane.

At 8:39 p.m. on Thursday, Escambia County Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the 500 block of Coker Lane regarding an entrapment. Upon arrival, ECFR and EMS confirmed a tree was on top of a residential structure with one person trapped beneath the tree inside the home. Despite rescue efforts, the patient was pronounced deceased.

Escambia County Fire Rescue confirmed the cause of the incident was due to a tree colliding into the home due to a tornado in the area.

Florida Power and Light and the Pensacola Fire Department provided assistance during the effort.

