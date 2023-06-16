49th Annual Grand Bay Watermelon Festival

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s not summertime without a little bit of watermelon!

The Grand Bay Watermelon Festival is scheduled from July 3 – 4. The 49th annual event is a day and a half filled with rides, food vendors, and arts & crafts vendors.

The fun, family event will also include a pretty baby contest, open car show, games, entertainment, and all the free, sliced watermelon you can eat on July 4!

The festival will be held at Grand Bay Odd Fellows Festival Park, which is located at 10327 Taylor F. Harper Blvd. in Grand Bay, Alabama.

