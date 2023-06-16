Advertise With Us
5 dogs die in RV fire before American Kennel Club dog show, officials say

Officials in Florida say five dogs died in an RV fire. (Source: WFTS, FACEBOOK, FLORIDA SCANNER, BILL PRICE, GOFUNDME, CNN, Facebook/Florida Scanner)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Five dogs were killed in an RV fire the day before a dog show was set to begin in Florida, officials said.

The fire was first reported Tuesday afternoon at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue spokesperson Rob Herrin said. The American Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Show was scheduled to begin Wednesday at the fairgrounds and run through the weekend.

Bystanders reported seeing smoke coming from the RV’s vents and then attempted to get inside the car, but couldn’t because of the flames and smoke, Herrin said. After firefighters extinguished the blaze, the RV owners told investigators that five boxers had been inside the vehicle.

No humans were injured, officials said.

Investigators believe the fire was an accident, but they’re still narrowing down a specific cause, Herrin said.

