Black bear captured at Florida airport after being spotted by TSA agents

Officials say a bear was removed from the Tampa International Airport this week after it was roaming around the property. (Source: Tampa International Airport via WWSB)
By WWSB staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Agents with the Transportation Security Administration in Florida dealt with an unusual security call Tuesday night.

WWSB reports that TSA agents found a black bear roaming the perimeter of the Tampa International Airport.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said its team ended up catching the animal in a trap that was set in some nearby vegetation.

According to authorities, the bear was spotted on infrared cameras appearing to take a nap before they were able to capture it.

Wildlife officials said the bear was safely removed and brought to the Ocala National Forest.

“Thanks to these critical efforts, there was no risk to any employees or disruptions to airport operations,” airport officials shared in a statement.

According to the Tampa International Airport, this was the first such report of a bear coming onto its property.

