Canton man killed when tree falls onto his carport during Friday storm

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton man died after a tree fell on him during Friday’s early-morning storm.

According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, Wilbert Fleming, 67, was killed after a tree toppled onto his carport.

As Fleming was getting ready to travel to Atlanta for his brother’s memorial service, the large tree fell on him when he was entering his vehicle.

The incident happened on Douglas Street.

“We received a call about 6:40 on Douglas Street. They were calling about a tree that fell onto a home there. Mr. Fleming was trapped under the tree and later passed away right there at his home, and right now, our city is grieving because Mr. Fleming was a known individual,” said Canton Police Chief Otha Brown.

Canton residents say they are having a tough time dealing with the tragic loss of Mr. Fleming. He was well known in the Canton Community for his compassion for others and his many years of service at the Canton Country Club.

“It’s a sad day here for our city to lose a well-known young man, a well-respected man on and off the job and in the church,” said Chief Brown.

‘We spent a lot of time at the Country Club and schools. He was a very nice person,” Mary Johnson, a family friend, said.

He’s loved by many,” family member Johhny Brown said. “This hurts right now, and weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning.”

Right now, no funeral arrangements have been made. However, the family is asking for you to continue to lift them up in prayer as they get yet another loss.

