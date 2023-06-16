Advertise With Us
Dauphin Island Sunset Bridge Run and Summer Solstice Festival

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:

Join us for the Dauphin Island Sunset Bridge Run and Summer Solstice Festival and enjoy this unique opportunity to run to the top of the Dauphin Island Bridge, have your photo taken at the apex, and enjoy a celebration of the longest day of the year - the summer solstice.

Event gates will open at 5 PM for packet pick-up, day of registration and to enjoy the food and music. Food trucks will have food available for sale for those not registered to run/walk the Bridge. The race will begin at 6:30 PM. Sunset will be at 7:58 PM. Festivities will continue until 9 PM.

Activities include face painting, tie dye station, live music, food trucks and fire dancers!

Registration:

In Advance – Adults - $17 Children - $12

On-Site – Adults - $20 Children - $15

Registration - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-sunset-bridge-run-summer-solstice-celebration-registration-647663538077?aff=f10s10

FB - https://www.facebook.com/DauphinIslandSunsetBridgeRun

South Mobile County Tourism Authority works to promote the southern part of Mobile County to develop the tourism industry and promote tourism throughout the region.

South Mobile County is “Where Adventure Comes Naturally” and we encourage guests to get off their phones and get out in nature!

From the sugar white sand beaches of Dauphin Island and the beauty of Bellingrath Gardens and Fowl River, to the charming atmosphere and unrivaled seafood of Bayou La Batre and Coden. Hop on your bikes and explore all that there is to do or spend your days finding adventure with the family.

https://www.dauphinislandtourism.com/

