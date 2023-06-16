Determining Mobile murder juror’s residency is ‘murky and slippery and crazy,’ judge says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The judge presiding over a challenge to the reckless murder conviction of a former doctor expressed frustration Thursday over conflicting higher-court precedents and seemed to lean toward giving deference to a juror whose residency has been questioned.

Lawyers for former neurosurgeon Jonathan Nakhla, 38, called witnesses over two days in an attempt to demonstrate that juror Melinda Pate was not eligible to be on the panel because she lived in Baldwin County. That testimony depicted a woman who lived, in the words of Mobile County Presiding Circuit Judge Wesley Pipes, a “nomadic” life over the past several years that took her back and forth between Mobile and Baldwin counites – with a monthslong stopover in Nashville.

“This seems to be right out of a proverbial law school exam,” the judge said at the conclusion of the hearing. He called it “murky and slippery and crazy.”

Pipes, who has a Tuesday deadline to issue a written order, said courts generally have given the benefit of the doubt to people on question over where they live.

The defense argued that it is indisputable that Pate was a Baldwin County resident on March 8. That is the date, according to her testimony Wednesday, when she moved in with her girlfriend in Loxley. That date was after Nakhla’s trial had begun but before the jury rendered its verdict.

The defense argued that reason, alone, should have disqualified her. Defense lawyer Dennis Knizley compared it to a juror who is removed for any other reason and replaced by one of the alternates. Pipes said he could not find a single case where a jury had moved mid-trial and indicated he was not inclined to disqualify her on that basis.

The jury convicted Nakhla, 38, of reckless murder in the death of Samantha Thomas, a medical school student who was riding in his sports car in 2020 when it crashed on the Interstate 65 Service Road. Nakhla was drunk past the legal driving liming and speeding, according to testimony.

Knizley said outside of court that he believes Nakhla’s case is strong.

“As to the overall residency issue, we do feel like we carried the day” he said. “We feel like it was clear that this person was not a Mobile resident and knew she wasn’t a Mobile resident.”

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood disagreed.

“The juror in question’s home is in Mobile County, and like many others has a life in Mobile County and elsewhere,” he said in a statement. “This does not disqualify the juror for jury service in Mobile County.”

On Thursday, the defense put on three more witnesses to bolster their case on the residency issue. Loxley resident Tasha Steimle testified that she routinely has seen a black Jeep belonging to Pate at a neighbor’s house for the past couple of years.

“Probably every day, but I don’t pay attention,” she said.

Steimle acknowledged under questioning from prosecutor Ashley Rich that she does not know Pate and could not say where she lived. She testified that she believes two white women live at the house but that she had not spoken to them.

“I just know that I’ve seen the car there and thought that they lived there. That’s all,” she said.

A former Mobile County sheriff’s deputy testified that when he was assigned to the civil division, he tried to serve a summons on Pate at the Mobile address and that her father told him she had moved.

Prosecutors argue the defense motion should be denied for two other reasons – that the defense should have explored the residency issue during jury selection and that the defense must demonstrate that even if Pate was not a qualified juror that it denied Nakhla a fair trial.

“If they thought she had a residency issue, they could have asked follow-up questions (during jury selection),” Rich said. “But they didn’t.”

Defense attorney J.D. Lloyd noted that Pate did not raise her hand when the judge asked potential jurors if they did not live in Mobile County.

“The defense was entitled to stand on that question and that answer,” he said.

Higher court precedents are conflicting. Prosecutors cited decades-old cases that support their position. But defense lawyers cited more recent cases that support their side.

The judge lamented that the case law is not more clear. He pointed to one older case.

“It’s not been expressly overturned,” he said. “It’s not mentioned. It’s just ignored.”

Nakhla has other problems. A judge last month ordered him to pay more than $50,000 after Mobile Infirmary sued him to get back the sign-on bonus it paid him when it hired him as a neurosurgeon.

