Flash flooding Emergency issued by the National Weather Service

(WALA) - The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama... South Central Escambia County in Northwestern Florida.

The active weather pattern is staying in place and that means more rounds of intense showers and storms. It won’t rain all day but things will continue to be dicey at times today, tonight, and yes even over the weekend. For your Friday expect a round to push in between 6 and 9am and then a break will show up until the next round begins late afternoon and into the nighttime hours. The same risks from yesterday will exist again today. Heavy downpours, gusty winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes, and flash flooding potential will all be hazards from storms that fire off today, tomorrow, or Sunday.

Rain chances stay in the 60-70% range through that time. Highs will remain in the low 90s with mornings in the mid 70s. When do we turn drier? It doesn’t look likely to happen till the end of next week so buckle up and enjoy the bumpy weather ride and keep up to date with all forecast changes on FOX10 and on the FOX10 weather app.

