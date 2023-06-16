Advertise With Us
Hope Boxing Academy hosting open house event

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hope Boxing Academy is holding an open house on Saturday, June 17 at 11 a.m. – 12: 30 p.m.

The non-profit organization is inviting everyone to its event to learn more about Hope Boxing Academy and the impact students have on the community. The academy aims at empowering at-risk youth through educational tutoring and boxing programs.

The open house will be held at Dexter’s Fitness Center, which is located at 1900 Government Street in Mobile.

For more information on the academy, call 251-338-9012.

