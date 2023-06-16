CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - Amber Sellers was the only member of her household awake Friday morning, closely monitoring the weather radar just bore 8 a.m.

Then the storm came to her home on South Centre Street.

“I heard something loud and the whole house rumbled, and I just ran around like a crazy person trying to make sure everybody was safe,” she said.

Sellers said she, her two children, her nephew and her son’s friend all managed to get out safely. Then it was time to assess the damage. She said what she found was horrifying – a giant red oak tree uprooted and covering her house and vehicles.

“I have three cars that are totaled, and the whole wall, the whole south-side wall of my house has got a tree through it,” she said. “And the whole roof is damaged.”

Citronelle Police Chief Chris McLean said it was by far the biggest damage from Friday’s storm, which knocked down trees and power lines throughout the city. The storm damaged a tower at the South Alabama Utilities building.

The Police Department’s internet was out, and the city’s electricity was out much of the day.

In neighboring Washington County, Sheriff’s Office Capt. Blake Richardson said there were some downed trees and a house fire that may have been related to the storm. But damage was minor, such as debris that came from a vacant commercial building in Chatom.

“All our roads are just fine,” he told FOX10 News.

In Citronelle, McLean said the power outage made the traffic lights inoperable, which he added likely caused a traffic accident downtown.

“Fortunately, that particular wreck was minor injuries,” he said. “But you know it could have been significantly worse.”

Within hours of the storm, the Sellers family was hard at work cutting tree limbs and hauling off debris. She said her friends and family chipped in, including her uncle’s friend who works for a tree removal business.

“God sent his warriors out,” she said.

But the financial recovery will take much longer. This is Sellers’ childhood home. She said she moved back in 2019 after her father and sister passed away. She said she is in the process of formally acquiring the title from her mother but added that it is not insured. In addition, he said, her Toyota Camry is the only one of the vehicles that was fully insured.

“I’m a single mother,” she said. “So yeah, it’s definitely devastating.”

