Advertise With Us
Hire One

Ice cream company wants to find America’s ‘softest dad’

Blue Bunny is launching a contest to find "The Softest Dad in America."
Blue Bunny is launching a contest to find "The Softest Dad in America."(yacobchuk via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An ice cream company is celebrating dads who can show their softer side just in time for Father’s Day as it releases a new soft-serve ice cream.

Blue Bunny has launched a contest to find dads who can show their “soft side” in promotion with its new soft-serve ice cream called soft scoopables.

“Blue Bunny’s purpose is to champion fun and make everyday uplifting, and we’re doing just that by celebrating dads who embody those values,” said Jeremy Hrynewycz, brand marketing director at Blue Bunny.

The “Softest Dad in America” contest runs through July 6 and people can nominate their dads or father figures by visiting Blue Bunny’s website or by posting a video on social media with #BBSoftestDadContest.

“We are looking forward to celebrating all of the fatherly figures that aren’t afraid to bring more fun to their families’ daily lives by showing their soft side!” Hrynewycz said.

Blue Bunny is launching a contest to find "The Softest Dad in America."
Blue Bunny is launching a contest to find "The Softest Dad in America."(Blue Bunny via PR PRNewswire)

According to the company, the contest winner will get a Blue Bunny soft recliner, worth up to $15,000, and a $250 gift card.

“There is no better way for ‘The Softest Dad in America’ to tell the world about his crowning achievement than with the softest throne in America,” company representatives said.

The top 10 finalists in the contest will also receive a gift card.

After the nomination period, the public will be able to vote from July 27-30 for which of the finalists they think should be named “The Softest Dad in America.”

The winner will then be announced on July 31.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
Trenton Edward Lisak ... accused of jamming emergency transmissions.
Mobile man charged with using ‘sophisticated’ jamming device to block police communications
Drone footage shot by Taylor Graham shows small school of hammerhead sharks on the prow at...
Drone video of sharks mingling with people in Orange Beach provides unique perspective
SRCSO confirm customers were drugged at Japanese Steak House in Pace
SRCSO confirm customers were drugged at Japanese Steak House in Pace
Police said suspect first strangled victim inside hotel room before abducting him
Man jumps from Loxley bridge to escape alleged assailant / kidnapper

Latest News

Millions of Americans’ personal data exposed in global hack
The expansion is expected to be completed by next summer
The Wharf in Orange Beach holds groundbreaking ceremony for latest expansion
This image from video provided by Will Harris, shows a Fox News onscreen headline beneath a...
Fox News producer out after onscreen message calling Biden a ‘wannabe dictator’
FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Florida man gets 4 years, 9 months for attacking officer at US Capitol insurrection