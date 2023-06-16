Advertise With Us
Major life-threatening flash flooding Emergency in Pensacola

By WALA Staff and Lee Peck
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a Flash Flood Emergency for the Pensacola metro area and Gulf Breeze Including the counties of Santa Rosa and Escambia.

Escambia County Fire Rescue confirms that 135 residents have been evacuated from Forrest Creek apartments on Patton Drive.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is bussing people out of the apartment complex in two of their Water Rescue Trucks. FOX10 witnessed families, including children & infants getting off to safety. Many of the residents had plastic bags full of belongings.

Forrest Creek Apts
Forrest Creek Apts(WALA)

One resident tells FOX10′s Lee Peck that the last time it was this bad was Hurricane Sally.

We will have more updates on this as the situation develops.

