MPD executes six warrants related to undercover operation ‘Maysville Heat’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they executed several warrants in connection to an undercover operation called “Maysville Heat” which has been underway the last three months.
After an extensive investigation by MPD’s Narcotics and Vice Unit, officials said a series of coordinated actions between June 13 and June 15 resulted in the execution of six warrants.
Lt. Charles Degeer with the MPD Narcotics and Vice Unit said, “We were able to come from multiple directions and surprise the guys. Only one person that tried to run- we were able to easily detain them.”
Authorities said they seized one gram of methamphetamine, 82 grams of marijuana, one gram of cocaine, two grams of hydrocodone, three firearms and $718.00.
A total of 11 arrests were made, 10 of which were ancillary, according to police.
Target:
Idella Green:
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Ancillary Arrests:
Justin White
- Certain Person Forbidden to Possess a Firearm
- Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree
- Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Degree
Jacqueline Davis
- Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Willie Reed Jr.
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Kerry Rattler
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Loitering for the Purposes of Drug Activity
Johnnie Ash
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Loitering for the Purposes of Drug Activity
Clarence Collins
- Loitering for the Purposes of Drug Activity
- Attempt to Elude
Mark McFolling
- Loitering for the Purposes of Drug Activity
Ledell Koen
- Loitering for the Purposes of Drug Activity
Ashley Blackmon
- Loitering for the Purposes of Drug Activity
Dangelo Bell
- Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
Outstanding Targets:
Lonzo Stallworth
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Aubrey Sykes
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Lee Spencer
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Alicia Davis
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Ronald Lucky
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Thomas Taylor
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
