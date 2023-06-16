MPD executes six warrants related to undercover operation ‘Maysville Heat’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they executed several warrants in connection to an undercover operation called “Maysville Heat” which has been underway the last three months.

After an extensive investigation by MPD’s Narcotics and Vice Unit, officials said a series of coordinated actions between June 13 and June 15 resulted in the execution of six warrants.

Lt. Charles Degeer with the MPD Narcotics and Vice Unit said, “We were able to come from multiple directions and surprise the guys. Only one person that tried to run- we were able to easily detain them.”

Authorities said they seized one gram of methamphetamine, 82 grams of marijuana, one gram of cocaine, two grams of hydrocodone, three firearms and $718.00.

A total of 11 arrests were made, 10 of which were ancillary, according to police.

Target:

Idella Green:

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Ancillary Arrests:

Justin White

Certain Person Forbidden to Possess a Firearm

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Degree

Jacqueline Davis

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Willie Reed Jr.

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Kerry Rattler

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Loitering for the Purposes of Drug Activity

Johnnie Ash

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Loitering for the Purposes of Drug Activity

Clarence Collins

Loitering for the Purposes of Drug Activity

Attempt to Elude

Mark McFolling

Loitering for the Purposes of Drug Activity

Ledell Koen

Loitering for the Purposes of Drug Activity

Ashley Blackmon

Loitering for the Purposes of Drug Activity

Dangelo Bell

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Outstanding Targets:

Lonzo Stallworth

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Aubrey Sykes

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Lee Spencer

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Alicia Davis

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Ronald Lucky

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Thomas Taylor

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

