Nearly 300 people rescued from flooded Pensacola apartment complex

By Daeshen Smith
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -Strong storms ripped through the Gulf Coast causing a creek to overflow near Forest Creek Apartments. As the water continued to rise some of the tenants raced to grab what they could as first responders worked to get them to safety. Those who live nearby say it’s a familiar sight.

“This is about my fourth time witnessing it since I’ve been living here and I’ve been living here about 22 years,” said Melissa Leverette.

The rescues continued throughout the morning with first responders knocking on every door to help those who wanted to leave. Escambia County Fire Rescue brought people to dry land on their rescue boats while the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office used their high-water rescue vehicle to bring several people at a time to safety while neighbors watched on.

“It’s very sad to look at it because of the children,” said Leverette. “I watched them come out all types of ways this morning. I don’t like it.”

Crews were on scene until just before noon. Escambia County Fire Rescue says they rescued 274 people since the flooding started just after midnight.

NAACP member and activist Lori Merritt says she arranged for ECAT buses to take some of the tenants to a shelter.

“My first concern is the tenants, the kids to try to get them out, get them fed,” said Merit. “Make sure they have food and transportation to try to get out of this mess today.”

No injuries were reported during the floods. Neighbors say they hope something can be done to keep this from happening again.

“Something’s got to be done right now. You have children out there, the elderly,” added Leverette. “Anything could have happened to one of those children.”

