New round of storms possible today

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a bumpy night last night, with strong to severe storms impacting the Gulf Coast. A system stalled out over central Baldwin and Escambia, Fla., counties last night, dumping over a foot of rain in both areas. Emergency management crews are working tirelessly today to rescue residents.

Stay away from flooded areas if you are able. NWS will survey storm damage this afternoon.

A second round of strong to severe storms is possible later today. Have a way to get alerts, as damaging winds and large hail is possible. We will be hot this afternoon, with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits. This weekend we will rinse and repeat, with more chances in the forecast and hot conditions continuing. Keep outdoor Father’s Day plans indoors, or early in the morning.

Have a great weekend!

