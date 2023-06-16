Olive Street house burns after neighbor hears loud pop
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Firefighters with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded to a totally involved house fire Friday morning as thunderstorms were moving through the area.
A neighbor nearby told FOX10 News she heard a loud pop around 7:30 a.m., and she said she believes the fire was likely weather-related. She said no one lives at the home.
FOX10 News has reached out to MFRD for additional information.
