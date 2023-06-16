Advertise With Us
Hire One

Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: USA celebrates turning 60

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Saturday we talk with university of south Alabama president Jo Bonner. South is celebrating 60 years. We’ll talk about the beginnings in the early 60′s, its growth to what it has become today and what fueled it, studies offered, buildings and facilities, medical school, athletic programs including football and plans for the immediate future.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
Trenton Edward Lisak ... accused of jamming emergency transmissions.
Mobile man charged with using ‘sophisticated’ jamming device to block police communications
Drone footage shot by Taylor Graham shows small school of hammerhead sharks on the prow at...
Drone video of sharks mingling with people in Orange Beach provides unique perspective
SRCSO confirm customers were drugged at Japanese Steak House in Pace
SRCSO confirm customers were drugged at Japanese Steak House in Pace
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting

Latest News

South Baldwin Chamber Casino Night
South Baldwin Chamber Casino Night
Dauphin Island Sunset Bridge Run and Summer Solstice Festival
Dauphin Island Sunset Bridge Run and Summer Solstice Festival
South Baldwin Chamber Casino Night
South Baldwin Chamber Casino Night
Hope Boxing Academy open house
Hope Boxing Academy open house