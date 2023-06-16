Pro-genealogist shares new study ahead of Father’s Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As Father’s Day approaches, families will gather for a BBQ, a round of golf, or other activities to celebrate the dads in our lives – but what’s a better way to celebrate Dad than learning more about him and his life?

A new study from Ancestry, the leader in family history, shatters preconceived notions that dads “aren’t big on opening up and sharing stories.” In fact, the survey revealed not only does dad want to share his stories, but he’s actually more likely to share compared to mom (83% versus 79%).

Pro-genealogist Crista Cowan offers some insights and prompts to get these conversations started.

This interview is provided by Ancestry

