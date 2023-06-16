Advertise With Us
Psychiatric evaluation determines Mobile County defendant wasn’t sane during hatchet attack

Erik Christopher Perez ... determined to be not sane during hatchet attack.
Erik Christopher Perez ... determined to be not sane during hatchet attack.(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A capital murder prosecution is in jeopardy after a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation determined that the defendant could not appreciate the consequences of his actions during a hatchet attack two years ago.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Windom accepted the report Thursday and set a status hearing for August to consider the case against Erik Christopher Perez, 38, of Mobile.

Prosecutors allege that Perez broke into Clinton Phillips’ home on Jeff Hamilton Road in March 2021 and beat him to death with a hatchet and shovel.

Because of mental health issues, prosecutors already had taken the death penalty off the table. Now, the criminal case is in question.

Tara Zieman, a spokeswoman for the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, told FOX10 News that prosecutors are considering whether to press ahead with the criminal case or seek an involuntary commitment.

