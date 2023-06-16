Advertise With Us
Saturday Breakfast Buffet w/ Barnyard Buffet

By Allison Bradley
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Barnyard Buffet stopped by the Studio 10 kitchen to show us the items on their Saturday morning breakfast buffet.

Recipe: Omelette

INGREDIENTS:

  • Salted Butter
  • Minced garlic
  • Fresh veggies
  • Conecuh sausage
  • 3 whole eggs
  • Shredded cheddar (mild)
  • Salt & pepper

STEPS:

Scramble 3 eggs

Slice and dice a finger’s length of sausage

Set a small pan (9 inch) on low-medium heat

Melt a slice of butter

Brown sausage

Sautee pinch of garlic

Sautee vegetables

Pour eggs over

Allow it to cook and firm

Sprinkle salt and pepper

Lift the edges of the egg with a spatula and tilt the pan so the liquid eggs are cooked to the bottom

Once it’s firm, give the omelet 1 good flip (cheat and use a plate if you want)

Sprinkle cheddar cheese over the inside of the omelet

Give the cheese 30 seconds to melt, and then fold the omelet in half

Cook on each side until it starts to brown and the cheese is melted

SATURDAY BREAKFAST BUFFET:

Our Saturday morning breakfast buffet features a HUGE assortment of breakfast favorites:

  • Fried Eggs & Omelets (cooked to order)
  • Scrambled Eggs
  • Bacon
  • Sausage Patties
  • Smoked Rope Sausage
  • Grilled Ham
  • Country Fried Steak
  • Pepper Gravy
  • Buttermilk Biscuits
  • Fried Boneless Chicken Breasts
  • Sugar Pearl Waffles
  • Pancakes
  • Hot Syrup & Butter
  • Corned Beef Hash
  • Fried Fish
  • Grits
  • Cheese Grits
  • Breakfast Potatoes
  • Glazed Donuts
  • Blueberry Muffins
  • Cinnamon Rolls
  • Assorted Danishes
  • Fresh Watermelon
  • Fresh Fruit Salad: Pineapple, Cantaloupe, Honeydew Melon, Mandarin Oranges, and Red Grapes
  • Fruit Loops, Frosted Flakes, and Raisin Bran
  • Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, Apple Juice, Cranberry Juice, and V-8 Tomato Juice

BARNYARD BUFFET:

  • Monday-Thursday 11am-7pm
  • Friday 11am-7:30pm
  • Saturday 8am-7:30pm
  • Sunday 11am-6pm
  • Barnyardbuffet.com

