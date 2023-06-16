Saturday Breakfast Buffet w/ Barnyard Buffet
Barnyard Buffet stopped by the Studio 10 kitchen to show us the items on their Saturday morning breakfast buffet.
Recipe: Omelette
INGREDIENTS:
- Salted Butter
- Minced garlic
- Fresh veggies
- Conecuh sausage
- 3 whole eggs
- Shredded cheddar (mild)
- Salt & pepper
STEPS:
Scramble 3 eggs
Slice and dice a finger’s length of sausage
Set a small pan (9 inch) on low-medium heat
Melt a slice of butter
Brown sausage
Sautee pinch of garlic
Sautee vegetables
Pour eggs over
Allow it to cook and firm
Sprinkle salt and pepper
Lift the edges of the egg with a spatula and tilt the pan so the liquid eggs are cooked to the bottom
Once it’s firm, give the omelet 1 good flip (cheat and use a plate if you want)
Sprinkle cheddar cheese over the inside of the omelet
Give the cheese 30 seconds to melt, and then fold the omelet in half
Cook on each side until it starts to brown and the cheese is melted
SATURDAY BREAKFAST BUFFET:
Our Saturday morning breakfast buffet features a HUGE assortment of breakfast favorites:
- Fried Eggs & Omelets (cooked to order)
- Scrambled Eggs
- Bacon
- Sausage Patties
- Smoked Rope Sausage
- Grilled Ham
- Country Fried Steak
- Pepper Gravy
- Buttermilk Biscuits
- Fried Boneless Chicken Breasts
- Sugar Pearl Waffles
- Pancakes
- Hot Syrup & Butter
- Corned Beef Hash
- Fried Fish
- Grits
- Cheese Grits
- Breakfast Potatoes
- Glazed Donuts
- Blueberry Muffins
- Cinnamon Rolls
- Assorted Danishes
- Fresh Watermelon
- Fresh Fruit Salad: Pineapple, Cantaloupe, Honeydew Melon, Mandarin Oranges, and Red Grapes
- Fruit Loops, Frosted Flakes, and Raisin Bran
- Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, Apple Juice, Cranberry Juice, and V-8 Tomato Juice
BARNYARD BUFFET:
- Monday-Thursday 11am-7pm
- Friday 11am-7:30pm
- Saturday 8am-7:30pm
- Sunday 11am-6pm
- Barnyardbuffet.com
