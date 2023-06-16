Saturday Breakfast Buffet w/ Barnyard Buffet

Barnyard Buffet stopped by the Studio 10 kitchen to show us the items on their Saturday morning breakfast buffet.

Recipe: Omelette

INGREDIENTS:

Salted Butter

Minced garlic

Fresh veggies

Conecuh sausage

3 whole eggs

Shredded cheddar (mild)

Salt & pepper

STEPS:

Scramble 3 eggs

Slice and dice a finger’s length of sausage

Set a small pan (9 inch) on low-medium heat

Melt a slice of butter

Brown sausage

Sautee pinch of garlic

Sautee vegetables

Pour eggs over

Allow it to cook and firm

Sprinkle salt and pepper

Lift the edges of the egg with a spatula and tilt the pan so the liquid eggs are cooked to the bottom

Once it’s firm, give the omelet 1 good flip (cheat and use a plate if you want)

Sprinkle cheddar cheese over the inside of the omelet

Give the cheese 30 seconds to melt, and then fold the omelet in half

Cook on each side until it starts to brown and the cheese is melted

SATURDAY BREAKFAST BUFFET:

Our Saturday morning breakfast buffet features a HUGE assortment of breakfast favorites:

Fried Eggs & Omelets (cooked to order)

Scrambled Eggs

Bacon

Sausage Patties

Smoked Rope Sausage

Grilled Ham

Country Fried Steak

Pepper Gravy

Buttermilk Biscuits

Fried Boneless Chicken Breasts

Sugar Pearl Waffles

Pancakes

Hot Syrup & Butter

Corned Beef Hash

Fried Fish

Grits

Cheese Grits

Breakfast Potatoes

Glazed Donuts

Blueberry Muffins

Cinnamon Rolls

Assorted Danishes

Fresh Watermelon

Fresh Fruit Salad: Pineapple, Cantaloupe, Honeydew Melon, Mandarin Oranges, and Red Grapes

Fruit Loops, Frosted Flakes, and Raisin Bran

Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, Apple Juice, Cranberry Juice, and V-8 Tomato Juice

BARNYARD BUFFET:

Monday-Thursday 11am-7pm

Friday 11am-7:30pm

Saturday 8am-7:30pm

Sunday 11am-6pm

Barnyardbuffet.com

