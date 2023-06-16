Advertise With Us
By Jason Smith
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(WALA) - A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until midnight tonight. Scattered thunderstorms are likely this evening and tonight, especially in the northern half of our area. Rain chances are highest after 9 p.m. tonight. Some of these storms could produce strong winds, lightning, and even an isolated tornado.

We are expecting another day of storms on Saturday. There will likely be a morning round in conjunction with the overnight round tonight, then another batch of storms is likely Saturday afternoon and evening. These storms also have the potential to produce damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The severe risk level for Saturday is 2 out of 5.

FATHER’S DAY: More storms are expected on Sunday. The timing is still uncertain, so plan to have rain gear around all day. While it likely will not rain all day, storms may occur at any time. We will have a better idea of the storm timing by Saturday evening

