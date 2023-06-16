Severe winds batter charming family farm in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A severe storm devastated a family farm in Daphne overnight.

The owners say they were jolted awake early Friday morning by deafening winds.

Thankfully, there were no injuries- all people and animals were safe.

“Last night, there were tornado warnings on and off. There had been an active warning that expired,” said Alex Chartier, Owner of You, Me and the Boys Farmstead. “We went to bed, didn’t hear any more alerts go off. It wasn’t until we heard whatever this was plow over our house that woke us up.”

Chartier says he awoke to the nightmare around 1 a.m.

“It sounded kind of like a train coming right over the house,” he explained. “It was pretty scary. We jumped up, we checked to make sure everyone was safe, peeked outside, saw it was pretty nasty out here.”

Despite the damage, Chartier is counting his blessings.

“It’s disappointing, but we are thankful that we’re all safe, all of our animals are safe,” he added.

The storm ransacked nearly ever inch of the one-and-a-half acre property.

“We had some limbs fall on the roofs, my wife’s car’s windows got busted out,” he stated. “I don’t know if that was from limbs but they fell on top of our vehicles.”

The wind gusts even flipped their camper upside down in the backyard.

Since You, Me and the Boys Farmstead opened in January, it’s become a popular birthday spot for kids and adults in Baldwin County.

“We host events primarily birthday parties but we do wedding receptions, private picnics and stuff like that,” explained Chartier. “We have several mini animals-cows, donkeys, pigs and sheep.”

But for now, the celebrations are on hold until they finish the clean-up.

“We had some birthday parties planned and unfortunately we cancelled them,” said Chartier. “It broke our heart to do so because I’m sure the kids were looking forward to it, but it’s not safe to host events right now.”

For now, they’re thankful for any help they can get.

“We’ve really just been grabbing limbs and throwing them over that fence and putting them in the ditch,” said Caissan Parker.

“There’s several large limbs just kind of waiting to fall out of the trees right now, so before that- we have to get that cleaned up,” added Chartier.

The National Weather service says there was a severe thunderstorm wind report in the area Thursday night and into early Friday morning, but they report it was not a tornado.

