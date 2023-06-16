Advertise With Us
South Baldwin Chamber Casino Night

By Joe Emer
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Friday, July 14, 2023, the South Baldwin Chamber Foundation (SBCF) will host its Casino Night Fundraiser at the new Legacy Oaks Event Venue in Elberta, Alabama, for some Las Vegas style fun!

The Casino Night Fundraiser will feature 8 to 10 casino-like table games where guests play for fun! Each ticket includes entry and the opportunity to play at each of the casino tables with a predetermined amount of *playing chips. Any guest with a remaining balance of chips at the end of the evening will be entered into a raffle for prizes! All gaming tables and equipment are provided by Bama Casino Company.

*No prize money will be given in exchange for playing chips.

Our Casino Night Fundraiser is a BYOB event. We provide the games, you provide the drinks! When you get hungry, SugarLove Food Truck will be on-site for food purchases. If you feel like dancing, we’ve got DJ Entertainment provided by Feel the Beat Entertainment. And to add to the fun, get photos with your friends in the digital photo booth by Cool Shots Photo Booth.

Tickets are presale only and can be purchased online at the SBCF website (via eventbrite):

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/634064523057

Sponsorship Opportunities – The SBCF committee is seeking partnerships with local businesses and organizations to help make the event both successful and fun for our community. Sponsorships for the upcoming event are available, and donations for raffle prizes and auction items are being accepted. It’s a great opportunity to get business exposure.

If you would like to purchase a sponsorship or donate a raffle/auction item, please reach out to Rachel Spear via email: rachel@southbaldwinchamber.com.

Proceeds benefit the programs and teacher/student grants provided by the South Baldwin Chamber Foundation. SBCF was formed in 2003 by the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce to enhance the lives of students in our community as a non-profit, independent charitable foundation. The SBCF serves thirteen local schools in the south Baldwin County area.

For more information about the event, please contact:

Rachel Spear, Events Director – 251-943-5550

Kylee Raulerson, SBCF Executive Director – 251-943-5520.

