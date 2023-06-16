Storms bring damage to Baldwin County
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 has been tracking severe weather moving through the viewing area and also finding damage left behind.
In Loxley, we’ve come across damage at the intersection of County Road 64 and County Road 66. & 66. Trees were brought down and there was damage to structures.
There is an area flood warning in effect until 9 am for the following parts of Baldwin County: Loxley, Robertsdale, Summerdale, Silverhill, Lillian and part of Elberta.
