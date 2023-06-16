Surge entertainment center opens in Shoppes at Bel Air

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees made it official as his new entertainment center, Surge, opened at 3 p.m. Thursday in Mobile.

Surge is right next to Target at the Shoppes at Bel Air.

It features activities and games such as bowling, sports simulators, laser tag ninja courses, arcades, and much more. Brees said addition coming soon will include food, go karting and even pickleball.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.