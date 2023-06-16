Advertise With Us
Hire One

Victim shot during Duval Street altercation

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A shooting victim was treated for his injury following an armed altercation Thursday afternoon on Duval Street, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said it was about 4:36 p.m. when officers responded to a local hospital and found the victim was involved in an altercation with two unknown male subjects at Stanley’s Tire Shop, at 1806 Duval St. During the altercation, police said, one of the subjects produced a firearm and shot the victim.

The victim had non-life-threatening injuries, and this is an ongoing investigation, police said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
Trenton Edward Lisak ... accused of jamming emergency transmissions.
Mobile man charged with using ‘sophisticated’ jamming device to block police communications
Drone footage shot by Taylor Graham shows small school of hammerhead sharks on the prow at...
Drone video of sharks mingling with people in Orange Beach provides unique perspective
SRCSO confirm customers were drugged at Japanese Steak House in Pace
SRCSO confirm customers were drugged at Japanese Steak House in Pace
Police said suspect first strangled victim inside hotel room before abducting him
Man jumps from Loxley bridge to escape alleged assailant / kidnapper

Latest News

Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
135 residents have been evacuated from Forrest Creek apartments on Patton Drive
Major flash flooding Emergency in Pensacola
Wharf expansion in Orange Beach
Wharf expansion in Orange Beach
1 killed when tree falls on home in Pensacola
1 killed when tree falls on home in Pensacola