Victim shot during Duval Street altercation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A shooting victim was treated for his injury following an armed altercation Thursday afternoon on Duval Street, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said it was about 4:36 p.m. when officers responded to a local hospital and found the victim was involved in an altercation with two unknown male subjects at Stanley’s Tire Shop, at 1806 Duval St. During the altercation, police said, one of the subjects produced a firearm and shot the victim.

The victim had non-life-threatening injuries, and this is an ongoing investigation, police said.

